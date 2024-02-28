Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813,920 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,796 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,424,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,935.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 985,455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. 213,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

