MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,102,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,295,000 after acquiring an additional 193,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 150,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 724,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,916 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCU stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

