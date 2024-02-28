MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,431 Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 246.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PDS opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $865.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

View Our Latest Report on PDS

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.