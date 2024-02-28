MQS Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,147 shares of company stock worth $14,664,599. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

