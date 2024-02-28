MQS Management LLC Invests $328,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 179.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

