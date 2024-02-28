MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $280.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

