MQS Management LLC Purchases 2,573 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,857,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,767,000 after purchasing an additional 515,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,739,000 after purchasing an additional 127,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 742.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,618,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

