MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $118.36. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

