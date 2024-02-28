MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,874 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

