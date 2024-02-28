MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,641 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

