MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,471 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American States Water by 929.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,437 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 74.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 362,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 155,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,409 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.28 and a 12 month high of $95.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

