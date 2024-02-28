MQS Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 309,137 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

