MQS Management LLC Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

MQS Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 0.0 %

XYL opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $127.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

