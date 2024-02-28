Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 44,252 Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1115 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

