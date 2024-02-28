Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

