Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

LBRT opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.72.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

