Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $193.12 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $193.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

