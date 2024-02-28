Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,152,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,430,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.