Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,886,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,465,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 96,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 89,630 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 67,019 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $240.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average of $215.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $172.04 and a 12-month high of $242.96.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

