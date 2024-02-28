Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,602,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,063,000 after acquiring an additional 259,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,460,000 after acquiring an additional 226,769 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

