Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.