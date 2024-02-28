Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.01 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $255.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.95.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

