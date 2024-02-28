Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average of $154.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

