Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCIA Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 85,991 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

