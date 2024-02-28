Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.3 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-$0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of MYGN opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

