Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.33 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.050 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. 339,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,524,000 after acquiring an additional 789,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

