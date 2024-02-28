Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.64

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.64 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 88182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Get Natera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,609 shares of company stock valued at $51,225,748. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.