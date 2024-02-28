National Bank Financial Comments on Altus Group Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.72.

Altus Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$49.90 on Monday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$61.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,663.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

