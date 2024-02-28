National Bank Financial Comments on Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$153.29.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

TSE:L opened at C$146.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$146.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$132.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.97.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Corporate insiders own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

