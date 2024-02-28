National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.95.

View Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$122.31 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$118.22.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.