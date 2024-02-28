National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Shares of BMO stock opened at C$122.31 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$118.22.
Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.34%.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
Featured Articles
