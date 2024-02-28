National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Plans $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE NA traded up C$3.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$106.80. 450,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$108.17.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank of Canada

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.