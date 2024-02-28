National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CFO Sells $14,098.64 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) CFO Ronnie Y. Ng sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $14,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,730 shares in the company, valued at $40,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $12,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 1,245,650 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

