National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 545,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. National Vision has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 13.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,228,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,911,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,348,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

