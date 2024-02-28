Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 81,927 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $156,126,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.