Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,156 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,977,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 91.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 188,586 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

