Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 203,361 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.