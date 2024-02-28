Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,486 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 346,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 40,170 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 31.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

