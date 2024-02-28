Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NGVC stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $358.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Insider Transactions at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at $871,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.