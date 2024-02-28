Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $601.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $605.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.82 and a 200-day moving average of $460.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total transaction of $4,990,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

