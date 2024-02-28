Nevro Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Nevro has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nevro by 171.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nevro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

