Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.79. 214,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,866. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $569,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total value of $569,596.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,964.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,773 shares of company stock worth $4,802,863 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.