Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.75 to $2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nextdoor traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.16. 630,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,625,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.
The firm has a market cap of $801.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.
