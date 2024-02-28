NFI Group (NFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect NFI Group to post earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

NFI Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NFI opened at C$12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFI. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

See Also

