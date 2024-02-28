Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 39,592,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 90,671,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $774.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 131.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $343,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

