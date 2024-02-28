Nine27 Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 9.3% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.36. 3,974,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

