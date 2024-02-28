Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 954.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $543.23. 44,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,830. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

