Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.1 %

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 209,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,787. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

