Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $11.19 Million in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 730,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Plains All American Pipeline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 476,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Report on PAA

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.