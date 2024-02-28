Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $6.19 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,808 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in HP by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 3,613,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $91,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. 2,083,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,363. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

