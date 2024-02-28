Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 183,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,555. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.35%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

